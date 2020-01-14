Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.75 Price Target for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 178,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,378. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $684.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 266.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

