Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Price Target for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zynex an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 234,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,413. Zynex has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

