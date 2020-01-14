Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Citi Trends an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CTRN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

