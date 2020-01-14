Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSHB. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of KushCo in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

KSHB stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. KushCo has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KushCo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

