Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to “Hold”

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAXN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. 1,026,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

