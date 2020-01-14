Zacks: Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mountain Province Diamonds an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 target price on Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

MPVD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mountain Province Diamonds will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,924,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.