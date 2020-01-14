Zacks: Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Opera in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Opera stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,573. Opera has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Opera will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

