Zacks: RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $3,920,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,147 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 38.9% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,347,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 242.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 346,217 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. 670,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.64. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

