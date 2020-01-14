Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Studio City International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that Studio City International will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.