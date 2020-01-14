Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,973. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TESSCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 696,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 192.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,262 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

