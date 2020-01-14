Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Triple-S Management an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of GTS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,919. The company has a market capitalization of $419.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of Triple-S Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,276.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,783 shares of company stock worth $294,991. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

