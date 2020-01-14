Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Up 5%

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.93 and last traded at $43.52, approximately 347,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 192,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $10,891,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 616.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 266,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 220,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 131.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 220,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,199,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after buying an additional 201,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

