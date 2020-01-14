Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €42.65 ($49.59).

ZAL opened at €45.40 ($52.79) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.90.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

