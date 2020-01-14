ZClassic Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $4,260.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00467752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00086305 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00116787 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000798 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001193 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.