Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 168,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,748,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Zion Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 608,917 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.