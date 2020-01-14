ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits One Day Volume of $365.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $25,166.00 and approximately $365.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00709072 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001624 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,326,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,326,582 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

