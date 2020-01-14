Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Zynex has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zynex by 4,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

