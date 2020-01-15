$0.04 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BOX reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

BOX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. 412,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,379. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOX has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.39.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOX by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 33.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in BOX by 6.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 13.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

