$0.05 EPS Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luna Innovations by 67.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 111.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $226.13 million, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.