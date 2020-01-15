$0.09 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.27. Insulet posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Shares of PODD opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,705.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.48 and a 200 day moving average of $154.71. Insulet has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $187.25.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 44.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Insulet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 142,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $693,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

