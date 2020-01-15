$0.53 EPS Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.61. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 431.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 811.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

