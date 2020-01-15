$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Willdan Group posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 286,520 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 51,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $34.33 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $395.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.