$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.47. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.18 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Herc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.30. 178,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

