1,000 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.09. 1,286,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,682,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $221.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.