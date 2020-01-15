1,072 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,398,000 after purchasing an additional 323,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

IDXX opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

