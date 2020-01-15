13,000 Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Westrock by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Westrock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after acquiring an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.