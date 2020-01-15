1,615 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Gardiner Nancy B

Gardiner Nancy B purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,564,714.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.75. 429,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.59. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.