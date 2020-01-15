17,150 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $30,708.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 127,090 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $2,689,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,367 shares of company stock worth $14,523,418.

FSLY stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

