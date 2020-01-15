192,361 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 192,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

