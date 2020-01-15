$2.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,703,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,623. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

