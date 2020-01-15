3,365 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $131.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

