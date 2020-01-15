$351.90 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce sales of $351.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.79 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $355.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 1,421,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

