3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $179.78. 2,482,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

