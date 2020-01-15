-$4.46 EPS Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.47). Beigene posted earnings of ($4.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($13.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.79) to ($9.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($15.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.07) to ($9.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.78.

NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $167.90. 3,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.51.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Beigene by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beigene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

