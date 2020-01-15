5,100 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1889 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.