54,170 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after buying an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after buying an additional 319,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,089,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

