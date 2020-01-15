55I LLC Acquires Shares of 2,828 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

