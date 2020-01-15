55I LLC Has $300,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,166,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,572,000 after acquiring an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after acquiring an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $95.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

