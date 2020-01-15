613 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.34.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock valued at $33,831,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $19.42 on Wednesday, hitting $518.50. 17,289,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,131,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

