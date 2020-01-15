65,000 Shares in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sundial Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $910,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $479,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $261,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,071. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

