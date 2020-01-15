$713.02 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $713.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.21 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $605.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.35. 26,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,074,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after purchasing an additional 474,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,309,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,476,000 after purchasing an additional 564,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

