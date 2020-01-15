7,777 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

