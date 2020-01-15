$9.30 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Veru posted sales of $6.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.54 million, with estimates ranging from $37.77 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERU. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Veru stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 6,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Veru has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $264.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

