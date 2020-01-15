Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price (down from GBX 3,125 ($41.11)) on shares of Ab Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 2,259 ($29.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.92 million and a PE ratio of 53.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.70. Ab Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Ab Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ab Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

