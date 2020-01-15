Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,721. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

