Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FAP stock opened at C$3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 12-month low of C$3.31 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.46 million and a P/E ratio of 170.95.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

