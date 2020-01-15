Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 1,883 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
