Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 1,883 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 983,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,781 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 764.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 137,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 215.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

