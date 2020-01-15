Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE AOD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,785. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

