Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 10.6% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.03, 1,206,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 489,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Accuray alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Accuray had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.34 million. Research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accuray news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock valued at $169,767. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accuray by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Accuray by 25.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 585,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.