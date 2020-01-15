ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

ACMR stock traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,834. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

